Dockabl invests $500,000 in feedback-sharing app

Dockabl, an HR-tech startup, has invested $500,000 to launch a new feedback-sharing mobile application - ‘Clink’ – in India. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm will use the proceeds from its earlier $1.3 million fund raised from angel investors, since 2017.

Clink, which will be launched in Southeast Asian and North American markets by September, will help in monitoring employee performance by sharing, organising and analysing feedback in real-time.

“Even though HR tech firms are building Objective and Key Result (OKR) platforms, no one could track the continuous performance of an employee. Further, feedback from clients was to make the process simple and more integrated,” Samarth Masson, Co-founder at Dockabl, said.

“Clink enables employees to get feedback on their work, projects and collateral at the right time and in the right context. Employees can use their Clink profiles to showcase their capabilities when applying for new jobs,” he added.

Dockabl had raised $1.3 million in three tranches from marquee investors Aditya Berlia (Apeejay Group of Companies), Ritesh Malik (Guerrilla Ventures), Sanjay Kapoor (Plural Career), Rajat Gupta (Ex-MD & CEO McKinsey) and Arun Kapur (Co-Founder and Director at Irrawaddy Towers Asset Holding).

Clink has already conducted pilots with Bajaj Finserv, Razorpay, Rentomojo, KPMG, Think Talent and Vahura. Dockabl was founded by management professionals Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover in 2017.