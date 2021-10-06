DoT slashes bank guarantee requirement of telcos by 80%

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government on Wednesday cut the performance and financial bank guarantee (FBG) requirement of telecom service providers (TSPs) by 80 per cent, per its latest Unified Access Services (UAS) licence amendment for Rationalisation of Bank Guarantee (BG) note.
According to the amended norms, TSPs will be required to provide a performance bank guarantee of up to ₹44 crore for each service for the telecom licence compared to ₹220 crore under the earlier rule.
Similarly, telcos will need to provide a financial bank guarantee of maximum ₹8.8 crore per circle against ₹44 crore previously.
“This amendment comes into effect with immediate effect. This shall be part and parcel of the UASL Agreement and other ‘terms and conditions’ remain unchanged,” the Department of Telecommunications said in the licence amendment note.
The rule will not be applicable in cases where the BG has been furnished on a court order or subject to any litigation, the DoT note said adding that the rules will not apply to telecom operators going through the liquidation process.
It said any BG submitted in respect of securitisation of deferred spectrum instalments, including performance bank guarantees, will continue to be held by licensor without any reduction.
“In case of multiple bank guarantees for all the licences/ authorisations held, the licensee shall have an option to submit BGs centrally at one place instead of licensed service areas (LSAs) wise,” it added.
The move will unblock the cash telecom operators keep with banks to furnish BGs.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...