The Department of Science and Technology (DST), which works under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, and start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub have joined hands to to set up a Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub (MATH).

The hub will work to foster AI innovation, create job opportunities, and provide a conducive ecosystem for AI and ML start-ups.

“The Centre of Excellence aims to generate over 500 AI-related jobs by 2025 and nurture more than 150 start-ups annually,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.

The facility houses a mini data centre with GPU capabilities, a learning management system (LMS) tailored for AI education, and data infrastructure to support diverse AI applications.

“From providing access to state-of-the-art compute infrastructure to offering AI skilling programmes, data lakes, and virtual connectivity to global AI ecosystems, MATH will become a destination for all things AI and ML,” Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, and T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao were present.

