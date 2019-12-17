Ed-tech firm Byju’s posts ₹20-crore profit in FY19

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Ed-tech company Byju’s posted ₹20 crore net profit on revenues of ₹1,341 crore for 2018-19 because of higher growth in paid subscription.
Its revenues for the previous year was ₹490 crore while gross revenues increased from ₹520 crore to ₹1,480 crore. Byju’s is on target to double its revenue to ₹3,000 crore in the current financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wider reach across India and significant growth in the number of paid subscribers have been the primary drivers of growth. In January, Byju’s forayed into the US with the acquisition of Osmo, the US-based learning platform.
“We have exceeded our financial goals that we set at the beginning of the year. Expanding our base across smaller towns and cities and introducing new products have been pivotal to our growth. With 60 per cent of our students based outside the metros, the aspiration and for quality learning has never been higher,” Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, Byju’s said. He said the ed-tech company will soon be launching online tutoring vertical to accelerate growth and profitability in the coming year.
Byju’s has over 40 million registered users and 2.8 million paid subscribers. The average number of minutes a student spends on the app has increased from 64 minutes to 71 minutes per day over the last 12 months and the annual renewal rates are at 85 per cent.
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...