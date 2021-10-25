Edu tech app HomeSkul eyes pan India reach

Kerala-based EduTech startup HomeSkul has launched first home-grown after school e-learning app which provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) powered personalized learning experience for students.

HomeSkul brand ambassador and popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj introduced the app in an event held at Kochi.

The app comes with several features and is packed with content prepared by faculty and subject experts for CBSE and state board students. Besides recorded classes, HomeSkul also runs live classes on a two-way interactive smart classroom platform using AR technology.

Founder and CEO of HomeSkul, Jaganathan Ram said, “Innovation in quality content, pedagogical approach and affordability are the key factors that make HomeSkul unique. The classes are handled by trained subject experts with more than a decade of teaching experience and not by presenters. We are providing rich content with concept building and reinforcement through real-life examples. Short notes, mind map for preparing for examinations, interactive video classes that ensure student’s attention in the class, chapter-wise revision videos are some of the unique features of HomeSkul.”

The assisted learning feature of HomeSkul facilitates the easy clearing of doubts and questions during and after the live sessions. The app also has an extensive e-library of study materials on all topics covered and is the first in the segment to introduce chapter-wise revision videos that would help students for last-minute preparation for exams. The app’s repository of study materials also includes chapter-wise question answers for all NCERT textbooks.

Launched in English and Malayalam, the app will soon add Hindi for the students across the country. HomeSkul also plans include classes in more regional language. HomeSkul addresses the needs of students from 8th to 12th standard of CBSE. Apart from after school tutoring HomeSkul also runs coaching classes for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.

HomeSkul will also introduce new features to monitor health, portability and accessibility of HomeSkul content across other devices such as Smart TV and wearable gadgets.