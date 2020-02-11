Eileen Naughton steps down as Google’s HR head

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Google’s head of human resource, Eileen Naughton, is stepping down as Vice- President of People Operations. Google confirmed the news on February 10, Monday, per media reports.
Sundar Pichai, head of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a statement: “We're grateful to Eileen for all she's done and look forward to her next chapter at Google.” According to Pichai, Google secured more than 70,000 employees during Naughton's time as head of human resources.
Naughton said she will now work with Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat to find the best-suited person to succeed her. She further said she and her husband want to move to New York, to be closer to their family, to which she is looking forward.
The movecomes even as Google is witnessing some unrest amongits employees. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the company’s employees are unhappy with the top-management decisions on various critical issues including working closely with the US military. Some employees have also accused Google of tailoring its search engine for China.
Last November,Google fired four employees on the grounds that they had breached the data security policies of the firm. Later, the four employees accused the tech giant of firing them for mobilising staff members against company policies.
The firing of the quartet, referred to as “Thanksgiving Four” on social media, had further aggravated staff at Google, which was earlier known to be the paradigm of Silicon Valley freedoms.
In 2018, Google employees gathered at its campuses located around the world, especially at Mountain View, California, to protest against itsalleged mishandling of workplace sexual harassment cases.
