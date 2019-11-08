Embracing automation, Industry 4.0 technologies key to achieve $5 trillion economy: IMTMA

My Five: Anshu Sharma
“India to achieve $5 trillion economy and manufacturing sector contributing $1 trillion, we need to embrace automation and Industry 4.0 technologies,” said Indradev Babu, President, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA).
Speaking on the importance of automation in manufacturing run up to a ‘Symposium on Smart Automation’ to be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on November 21, Babu said “To make manufacturing smarter than before, IMTMA will create the ecosystem and facilitate bringing in technologies to the doorsteps of industries through ‘Smart Automation Symposiums’.”
V Anbu, Director General & CEO, IMTMA, said, “India needs to grow stronger in manufacturing sector and automation would lead the way not only in auto sector but in other industries such as defence, aerospace, railways, medical devices, consumer durables, heavy engineering, and others. This would enable India to catch up with global leaders in manufacturing.”
Babu said the symposium will feature industry experts and delegates discussing and debating the various facets of Smart Automation through technical presentations, case studies, and panel discussion, thereby enabling industries to chart out a roadmap for adopting it in their manufacturing processes.
Easwaran Subramanian, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, India LLP is expected to deliver a keynote address on “Smart Automation - Today's wish, tomorrow's necessity. Are we ready?”.
The symposium will have parallel concurrent sessions wherein industry experts from companies like Wipro, Siemens, Schunk Intec, Ace Micromatic MIT, Kuka, Beumer, Felsomat, Gom, Sansera, Pepperl+Fuchs, Titan Engg & Automation, Robert Bosch Engg, M2NXT, and AMC Automation will present their case studies and address the various facets of automation.
As part of the symposium, IMTMA has arranged technical tours a day before on November 20. The plant visits to Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd, TVS Motor , SKF India and Sansera Engineering, are expected to provide delegates an opportunity to witness automation projects implemented and translated into action on the shop floors of these companies.
