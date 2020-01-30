Emoji world to go gender-inclusive after the release of 117 new emojis

Soon you will have emojis that are gender-inclusive. The Unicode Consortium has recently released 117 new emojis for 2020. The intention behind the new release is to make the emoji world more sensitive and gender-inclusive than ever. The new batch also includes new skin tones for existing emojis, as per the report by Engadget.

The new emoji range comes with the transgender flag and symbol. The consortium has also given gender-sensitive options to the existing emojis, such as the veil, the tuxedo, and the feeding baby. At the moment, those emojis only present a woman in the veil or a woman feeding the baby.

According to the report, Google and Microsoft have also extended their support to the Consortium’s proposal of incorporating new emojis.

The tech giants believe that the inclusion of gender-sensitive emojis will not only cater to a wide range of audiences but will also foster a culture that is built on equality and inclusivity.

Other notable editions include the smiling face with a single tear and the hand with pinched fingers known as the “Italian hand gesture”. The new range also has a ninja emoji, more pronounced version of a human heart, a lung emoji, and a bubble tea emoji, among others.

However, the emojis may look different depending on the device and website one is using. The consortium has not yet mentioned the date when the emojis will be made available to the users.