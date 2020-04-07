Endurance International wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year 2019 for Asia Pacific award

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
Endurance, an IT service company based out of the Netherlands, on tuesday announced that it has received the award for 2019 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year for the Asia Pacific.
Endurance Group was recognized by Google for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve success online by improving productivity and communication capability in the Asia Pacific, as per the official release.
According to the release, the Endurance family of brands includes ResellerClub and BigRock that help millions of small businesses and web professionals worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more.
The IT company mentioned that in the Asia-Pacific, web professionals play a critical role in enabling SMBs success on the Internet because most markets like India are do-it-for-me in nature. ResellerClub has been serving web professionals in APAC and its platform integrates expanded capabilities of Google Cloud. While BigRock has an extensive suite of services for small businesses and start-ups that also includes Google Cloud’s suite of products.
“We are excited to celebrate this success with Google Cloud! We are laser-focused on delivering and supporting the business needs of web professionals and SMBs. Our suite of products delivered through our brands like ResellerClub, BigRock, Bluehost and HostGator, is perfect for such a mission,” said Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Endurance APAC.
“We’re thrilled to recognize Endurance’s work on behalf of customers over the last year,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud.
He further added: “Endurance has demonstrated strong expertise bringing Google Cloud technology and solutions to customers in the Asia Pacific. We look forward to a continued, strong partnership with Endurance to help customers succeed.”
