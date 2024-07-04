“With the evolving landscape of technology, enterprises are required to adapt agility and modernisation practices. And if enterprises have to be agile, data needs to be at the centre,” says Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO of Sonata Software.

“Our growth can be attributed to our focus on modernisation engineering. Technology is changing very fast in enterprises. Think of AI — you see new language models — small, micro, and large coming up. Data and business environments are changing. We believe one can adapt to the market dynamics only when their technology layer enables it,” Roy told businessline.

Adding there is uncertainty regarding future technology and the evolution of AI, he said that enterprises must be able to change their technology wiring to adapt to the new process. Sonata provides modernisation services for legacy environments to become an agile enterprise that can grow and work with the market.

Partnership

Last year, the IT services company announced its partnership with Microsoft and globally launched Microsoft Fabric, an end-to-end unified analytics platform. Recently, Sonata also integrated its Harmoni.AI solution with Microsoft Azure AI service. The Microsoft-endorsed platform offers solutions and services enabling a responsible first approach to deploying AI within the organisation. The AI solution creates AI policies to help enterprises create an AI foundation and automate internal functions and external client-facing operations using AI.

“Enterprises are usually riddled with a few challenges — how to get a single view of data, how to improve the speed of data available, and cost arbitrage. Microsoft Fabric addresses this problem differently. It automatically has connectors to many data sources, meaning it’s an open framework enabling data so the whole ecosystem is not just yours; It can work with a competitive ecosystem,” added the CTO. He further said that this integration can make data available to the end user, reducing the time consumed by 60-70 per cent. This optimization will also reduce the cost of holding data in a large enterprise. Fabric enables agility in business data and a single view of data at a less expensive price. The ease of integration is also twice as fast.

For the IT services company, India is a large market. BFSI and healthcare customers, because of their legacy data platforms, are faster adopters of this solution. “We also see interest globally, from technology companies. They are adopting Fabric as a part of their products to make them faster and more competitive,” commented Roy.

Sonata Software is also part of the Microsoft AI Council and is in the process of signing up with leading institutions in the world to guide them on AI as an external validation.

“We have solutions with Microsoft that we are taking to market deploying copilot, and Harmoni.AI assets to deliver functional automation, with Microsoft Azure OpenAI. Our solutions also include a digital contact centre on Microsoft stacks, which are AI-first solutions we built. A set of solutions we co-built, we are taking to market along with Microsoft in many ways,” said the Sonata Software CTO.

