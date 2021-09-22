EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said — a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Also see: ‘The pandemic has been both a catalyst as well as litmus test for our digital infrastructure’

Apple, whose iPhones are charged from its lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 per cent had a USB-C connector and 21 per cent a lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.