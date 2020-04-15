Info-tech

EWar raises $200,000 from angel investors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 15, 2020 Published on April 15, 2020

Bengaluru-based e-sports and real-time gaming start-up, EWar Games, has raised $200,000 in equity funding from the angel investment arm of the House of Jindals.

The funds will be used for product improvement and boosting its marketing activities. The company is looking forward to raise more funds in the upcoming months, EWar Games said in a statement.

As per IT industry body Nasscom’s projections, the Indian mobile gaming market would be about $1.1 billion by the end of the current year, with the number of gamers rising to around 628 million by then.

