Experion Technologies, a global product engineering services company offering enterprises digital solutions, plans to expand its international operations in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and mainland Europe.

The company has allocated Rs50 crore ($6 million) towards global expansion for the next 12 months. It looks to strengthen its local presence by on-boarding technical and senior sales and domain practice leaders in those markets.

In June, Experion will start operations in Japan. The company says it plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product engineering process competence, and learnings gained from other markets, such as the US, UK, and Australia, to the Asian nation. Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising automotive and embedded systems.

It plans to increase onsite hiring — it has begun hiring local engineers for its US, Australia and New Zealand offices.

Additionally, Experion has allocated budgets to boost delivery capability in India. It plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around 600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala, where the company is headquartered.

Binu Jacob, Managing Director and CEO of Experion Technologies, said, “Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across industries in the global markets where we operate. We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey in these new markets. Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios.”

Experion says it aims to leverage the skilled engineering talent from colleges in South India, particularly Kerala, tapping the available talent pool in the IT hubs of Technopark-Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark-Kochi, and in Bangalore, which houses its delivery operations.

Kerala’s IT industry has been booming in recent years — while IT exports fetched a Rs 17,536 crore in 2022, the number of IT professionals in the State grew from 78,068 to 1,35,288 since 2016. It is fast becoming an alternative for customers looking for reliable, talent-rich IT hubs beyond Bengaluru, Jacob said.