Facebook launches experimental short video app ‘Bars’ for rappers

The New Product Experimentation (NPE) team from Facebook has launched a new experimental app for called Bars.

The TikTok-like app is aimed at would-be rappers. Unlike tradition short video platforms, the app is focused primarily on rappers. It allows creators to create 60-second rap videos using professionally created beats, according to a TechCrunch report.

Bars will further suggest rhymes using a rhyming dictionary for their verses.

The app also has a ‘Challenge mode’ where users can freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

It will also provide suggestions for audio and visual filters for a user’s video once a user is done recording their video. It also includes an autotune feature. Along with other preloaded tools such as Clean, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio to modify the vocal output, Gadgets360 reported.

The app is currently available on the Apple App Store in the United States and is currently accepting applications for the waitlist.

This is the team’s second app launch in the space. Facebook in December had publicly launched its experimental collaborative music video app, Collab with a public release on the App Store.

The app allows users to create short music videos by combining different short videos on the platform. Users can combine up to three videos stacked on top of one another that play in unison. Each “collab” can be a maximum of 15 seconds and will play on a loop.