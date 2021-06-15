Facebook signs new partnerships for its Express Wi-Fi platform in India

Facebook India has entered into partnerships with two internet service providers (IPS) D-Vois and Netplus to provide public Wi-Fi hotspots in Bengaluru and several cities in Punjab.

The ISPs will use Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi platform – a software platform that enables mobile operators, satellite operators and internet service providers to build, grow and monetise their Wi-Fi businesses - to launch public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The platform is used by partners in more than 30 countries, connecting millions of people around the world. In India, the platform has already been deployed by eight partners, providing public Wi-Fi options to people across 12 states.

Facebook’s status update — Try in India for the world

“Affordable, high-quality internet access is an essential ingredient to fuelling the digital economy and enhancing access to jobs, education, healthcare and more,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

“From Dharavi in Mumbai to Shillong, Aizawl, Vadodara, Rajkot and many other towns and cities, the Express Wi-Fi platform is helping expand internet connectivity in the country, enabling economic opportunities, innovation and expression for people, businesses and communities alike. D-Vois and Netplus will help unleash new opportunities for users and micro-entrepreneurs in both Bangalore and key cities of Punjab, and we’re thrilled to have them as partners on this exciting journey,” he added.

Broadband services

D-VoiS, which operates its broadband services under the brand ION, has deployed about 1,000 access points in Bengaluru.

“ION plans to expand public Wi-Fi to thousands of hotspots at restaurants, bus-stands, malls, cafes, hospitals and other public spaces,” said Ramesh Sathyanarayana, founder D-vois Communications.

Netplus Broadband, the internet arm of Fastway Group, offers high-speed internet through FTTH platform in all major cities and townships of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Utrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Fastway Group CEO Prem Ojha said: “With Express Wi-Fi, we aim to empower people with good Wi-Fi connectivity at all times. The Express Wi-Fi services will be available at several high footfall public areas such as malls, hospitals, bus stands, and market complexes across the cities of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandar, Patiala, and Bhatinda. This initiative will also complement the PM WANI initiative to extend Wi-Fi services to every citizen”.