Facebook, T-Hub picks 10 AI start-ups for India Innovation Accelerator

Social media firm Facebook and start-up incubator T-Hub have selected 10 start-ups for the second edition of ‘India Innovation Accelerator’. The final cohort of 10 AI start-ups was selected from over 140 applications received from different parts of the country.

The start-ups use artificial intelligence to solve social challenges in the areas of health, agriculture, clean water and sanitation, climate change, and peace and justice.

The 10 cohort start-ups are- ftcash (fintech), StaTwig (blockchain technology for vaccination), Signzy, Blue Sky Analytics (geospatial data intelligence), Pensieve (democratisation of legal data), Greenturn Idea Factory, Sensegrass (Smart Soil Sensing sensors for pesticide and fertilisers detection using AI prediction software), and Marut Drones (AI powered computer vision to identify the mosquito infestation and hyacinth growth in urban ponds).

A panel of mentors, industry experts, and investors, will train them on product development, marketing, partnerships and management.

Facebook’s FBStart will also be available to provide technical support. The start-ups will also have access to T-Hub’s ecosystem and PwC India’s industry experts.

“We believe Artificial Intelligence will be key to finding disruptive solutions to address societal challenges like access, affordability, and skill shortage,” Manish Chopra, Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India, said.