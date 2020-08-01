Facebook takes on YouTube, launches official music videos on the platform in the US

Facebook is bringing officially licensed music videos to the platform in the United States (US) starting this weekend, the company announced on Friday.

“Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook,” Facebook said in an official blog post.

“In the coming weeks, we’re excited for global music video premieres happening on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50,” it said.

The social media giant is also introducing a new space for music on Facebook Watch. The feature will let users discover music videos by genre, artist or mood. It will also have themed playlists available for users.

They can like, share, comment or react to these music videos similar to other videos on Facebook across News Feed, Groups and Messenger.

Facebook had already been working with partners in India and Thailand on a similar music experience prior to the U.S. launch. This launch is enabled by “Facebook’s expanded partnerships with top labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and other independents.”

In India, the social media platform has signed licensing deals with Saregama and the Indian Performing Rights Society Limited (IPRS) to utilize their music for features across Facebook and Instagram.

The Music destination in Facebook Watch will be available on desktop and iOS and Android starting today.