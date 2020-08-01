Facebook takes on YouTube, launches official music videos on the platform in the US

Is immune boosting a myth or reality?
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Facebook is bringing officially licensed music videos to the platform in the United States (US) starting this weekend, the company announced on Friday.
“Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook,” Facebook said in an official blog post.
“In the coming weeks, we’re excited for global music video premieres happening on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50,” it said.
The social media giant is also introducing a new space for music on Facebook Watch. The feature will let users discover music videos by genre, artist or mood. It will also have themed playlists available for users.
They can like, share, comment or react to these music videos similar to other videos on Facebook across News Feed, Groups and Messenger.
Facebook had already been working with partners in India and Thailand on a similar music experience prior to the U.S. launch. This launch is enabled by “Facebook’s expanded partnerships with top labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and other independents.”
In India, the social media platform has signed licensing deals with Saregama and the Indian Performing Rights Society Limited (IPRS) to utilize their music for features across Facebook and Instagram.
The Music destination in Facebook Watch will be available on desktop and iOS and Android starting today.
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...