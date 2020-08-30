Facebook tests tool for users to link accounts to news subscription accounts

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Facebook is piloting a new account linking tool that lets its users linked their Facebook accounts to their news subscription accounts.
The feature is meant to make it easier for users to read articles through Facebook by avoiding a paywall every time they click on a news article.
“Facebook has built a new account linking tool that provides a better experience for people on Facebook when they see and access content from publishers they subscribe to. We’re collaborating with publishers around the world to test this new product, which allows people to link their news subscription accounts on Facebook,” Facebook announced it an official blog post.
“One significant update is persistent login. Once implemented, linked subscribers will not meet paywalls when accessing articles from Facebook, and won’t be asked to sign-in repeatedly — a common pain point many subscribers and publishers face today,” it said.
The feature matches news subscribers to Facebook users and invites these subscribers to link their accounts with the platform.
In early tests conducted in June, the social media giant said that news services had seen increased engagement due to the feature. Subscribers who had linked their accounts to their subscription had accessed an average 111 per cent more article clicks compared to subscribers who were not part of the test group, it said.
The platform is testing more ways to further develop this service. It is exploring a way to provide the option of linking these accounts directly on the news publishers’ websites. It is also testing new ways within its app where users can link their accounts. It is likely to integrate the feature with its dedicated news service Facebook News.
The company is planning to expand the platform to other countries including India, the UK, Germany, France and Brazil, it had announced earlier this month.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor needs for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...