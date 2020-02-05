Facebook to add features for parental control of Messenger Kids app

Facebook is all set to add new features for parental control in its messaging app after being questioned by multiple governments over child safety. Facebook will now let parents access their children’s chat history and track the accounts that are blocked or unblocked on the application, as per a report by Mirror.

The new features incorporated in the Messenger Kids app will monitor the activities of children under the age of 13. The features will let parents see the most recent photos and videos sent and received in the app’s inbox. Parents can also remove content that they feel is inappropriate. (Messenger Kids by Facebook is a children’s messaging and video calling app. Facebook, on its page, has mentioned how to access children’s Messenger accounts in the Privacy Policy segment.)

In August 2019, Facebook reported a flaw that it fixed in Messenger Kids that allowed thousands of children to join group chats. While some parents revolted at the idea of their children getting into group chats and did not approve of it, certain members had joined it.

After receiving concerns from the parents, Facebook was brought to scrutiny by multiple governments over child safety protections on its suite of apps.

End-to-end encryption dangerous for children

Facebook’s plan of augmenting end-to-end encryption across its messaging services last year was also questioned.

After its announcement, in December 2019, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) warned Facebook that it risks becoming a “one-stop grooming shop” if it goes further with its plan to encrypt all its messaging services. NSPCC raised concerns as end-to-end encryption can be exploited by child abusers without being caught, reported Mirror.

Facebook has announced end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct, while WhatsApp is already encrypted.

NSPCC is of the view that criminals will be able to commit serious child abuse on Facebook’s app. These cases would further go undetected if it incorporates the encrypted feature in its apps. NSPCC feels that this is the case with WhatsApp, where only 3 per cent confirmed cases came to light in England, the Mirror report added.