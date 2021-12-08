Facebook to open its first standalone office in Asia, in Gurugram

Meta, the social media platform, formerly known as Facebook is launching its first standalone office in Asia, which will be situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

The office is being inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, this morning.

Meta is also launching the Centre of 'Fuelling India’s New Economy (CFINE)', to enable India’s communities, creators and small businesses. Situated in the heart of Gurugram, Cybercity, this office will also house Meta's other two platforms – WhatsApp and Instagram.

According to sources, the company has been looking for its own office in India, especially after the Indian government's new IT Rules which mandates social media intermediaries such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to appoint Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, all of whom should be resident in India.

Compliance report

They would also need to publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively, which the companies have already started in the last few months.

Facebook opened its first India office in Hyderabad in 2010 with a total of only 20 employees. The company has grown rapidly in India and now has five offices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

It has a huge space on lease in One BKC in Mumbai’s business district Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the prime locations in the city.

India has the largest user base for Facebook with around 35 crore people.