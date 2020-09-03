Facebook to update terms of service effective from October 1

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Facebook is updating its terms of service which will be effective from October 1.
As part of its new terms of service, the social media giant has broadened its authority to take down content that could lead the company into trouble.
Several users of the platform have received a notification that reads, “Effective October 1, 2020, section 3.2 of our Terms of Service will be updated to include: We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook.”
The section details the content that violates its community guidelines and thus cannot be shared on the platform. It also states that the platform has the authority to remove or restrict such content.
With the new guidelines, Facebook will also have the authority to remove content that can hinder its regulatory compliance.
The new terms will be effective ahead of US elections. The platform, along with other tech giants including Twitter, Google and Microsoft, has been working with US government agencies to counter shared threats to the online public conversation ahead of the 2020 US Elections.
Earlier this week, the platform published a report stating that it had removed various pages and accounts in a bid to prevent coordinated inauthentic behaviour.
“In August, we removed three networks of accounts, Pages and Groups. Two of them — from Russia and the US — targeted people outside of their country, and another from Pakistan, focused on both domestic audiences in Pakistan and also in India,” Facebook said.
It had removed 521 Facebook accounts, 72 Instagram accounts, 147 Facebook Pages and 78 Groups in total.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...