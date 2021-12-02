Facebook’s gross ad revenue from India at ₹9,326 cr in FY21

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Facebook India's revenue from operations for the financial year 2021 stood at ₹1,480.71 crore, increasing by around 22 per cent, from ₹1,215.59 crore last year, according to regulatory filings.
Profit after tax stood at ₹128.21 crore, plunging 5.58 per cent, from ₹135.78 crore last fiscal.
According to the filing, Facebook’s key source of income is through its advertiser reseller revenue which grew by around 41 per cent YoY . The company acts as a reseller of advertising services to Indian customers wherein it generates revenue through resale of ad inventory on Facebook and displaying ad products on its affiliated platforms like Instagram, Messenger, and third-party websites or mobile applications.
The gross revenue from advertising reselling stood at ₹9,325.85 crore, up from ₹6,612.66 crore in FY20. The net advertising reselling after excluding cost of sales, adjustment on account of ads reserve and adjustment for agency rebate stood at ₹636.59 crore.
Around ₹8,44.12 crore came from revenue from IT-enabled business process outsourcing service to group companies, which is a service fee or commission charged based on the level of expenses incurred by Facebook in the performance of services plus an agreed profit margin.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...