FB Messenger’s new feature allows you to shop together online, co-browse social media

Social media giant Facebook announced that its messaging app Facebook Messenger will now have a screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms on its mobile app.

According to Facebook, screen sharing allows people to instantly share their screens with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms while using Messenger on their mobile devices.

“We know people are trying to stay connected more than ever and screen sharing is the latest feature we’re rolling out to bring people closer together,” Facebook Messenger stated in its official release.

The messaging app noted that the new feature will let users share a live view of their screen. This includes sharing memories from your camera roll, shop together online, co-browse social media, and more.

Facebook further informed that in addition to screen sharing on mobile and web, screen sharing is also available in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on the web and desktop.

It said that it will soon add the ability to control who can share the screen in Rooms and expand the number of people with whom screen can be shared. The number can go up to 50 within Messenger Rooms.

With these new controls, Room creators will be able to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or to make the feature available to all participants when creating a Room and during a call.

On the launch of the new feature, the Facebook Messenger team commented: “We hope people will find screen sharing a fun and engaging way to connect and share with family and friends on video calls and in Messenger Rooms.”

Screen sharing is now available globally on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps, desktop app, and Web.