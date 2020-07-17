FB Messenger’s new feature allows you to shop together online, co-browse social media

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Social media giant Facebook announced that its messaging app Facebook Messenger will now have a screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms on its mobile app.
According to Facebook, screen sharing allows people to instantly share their screens with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms while using Messenger on their mobile devices.
“We know people are trying to stay connected more than ever and screen sharing is the latest feature we’re rolling out to bring people closer together,” Facebook Messenger stated in its official release.
The messaging app noted that the new feature will let users share a live view of their screen. This includes sharing memories from your camera roll, shop together online, co-browse social media, and more.
Facebook further informed that in addition to screen sharing on mobile and web, screen sharing is also available in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on the web and desktop.
It said that it will soon add the ability to control who can share the screen in Rooms and expand the number of people with whom screen can be shared. The number can go up to 50 within Messenger Rooms.
With these new controls, Room creators will be able to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or to make the feature available to all participants when creating a Room and during a call.
On the launch of the new feature, the Facebook Messenger team commented: “We hope people will find screen sharing a fun and engaging way to connect and share with family and friends on video calls and in Messenger Rooms.”
Screen sharing is now available globally on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps, desktop app, and Web.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...