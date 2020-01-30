FinMin summons Infosys on GST tech glitches

With complaints rising against the IT system of Goods & Service Tax (GST), the Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys on Friday to seek an explanation. Infosys is the technology service provider for GST.

According to FinMin sources, the Finance Ministry has called CN Raghupati, Senior Vice-President of Infosys and V Rangnathan, Vice-President.

They will be asked to explain as to why they have not yet resolved the technical issues of the GSTN system despite being informed and requested to mend these glitches for last 4-5 months.

There have been repeated complaints from businesses and industry over the technical glitches on the GSTN portal while filing returns. Sources said that the Finance Ministry has been repeatedly referred the matter to Infosys the difficulties being faced by taxpayers while filing GSTR returns. The problems faced by tax payers include GSTN portal slowdown, login error or auto logout, non-delivery of OTP or delayed OTP, network error or Gateway timeout, OTP issues on email or on a few domains, open file error, GSTR-9C document not uploading, etc.