Fintech company PayU to acquire credit platform PaySense for $185 mn

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Payment and fintech company, PayU, is to acquire a controlling stake in digital credit platform PaySense and all its assets in a deal valued at $185 million.
As part of the transaction, PayU’s consumer lending business, LazyPay and PaySense, will merge their business operations to build a full-stack digital lending platform in the country.
“Additionally, PayU will inject a total of up to $200 million in the new enterprise in the form of equity capital; $65 million of the total amount will be immediately invested, while the balance corpus will be infused in the next 24 months to grow the loan book,” it said in a statement on Friday.
As part of the deal, Prashanth Ranganathan, the PaySense CEO, will lead PayU’s credit business in India as the CEO of the new enterprise. Ranganathan will continue to retain a stake in the merged enterprise, while all the other investors and shareholders will exit.
PaySense’s management team of technology and fintech experts will also become part of PayU’s credit team.
Set up in Mumbai in 2015, PaySense has assets under management of over Rs 500 crore. It has over 5.5 million registered customers, with loan disbursement of over Rs 1,100 crore.
Siddhartha Jajodia, Global Head of Credit, PayU said, “This merger is the next step in our journey, as we accelerate our vision for credit in India. We are delighted to welcome Prashanth and his team, as we integrate this fast-growing business and build a full-stack digital lending platform aligned with PayU’s overall plan of orchestrating a broader fintech ecosystem in the region.”
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
A cookbook on pakodas — the favourite Indian snack — opens up a world of flavours
Iltija Mufti is not just the brain behind her mother Mehbooba’s Twitter handle, she is also the “new voice” of ...
A daunting assignment turned into a voyage of delight for the author of a new book on Hariprasad Chaurasia
It’s the 55th anniversary of the landmark report by the Surgeon General of the US on the hazards of smoking.
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...