Fintech company PayU to acquire credit platform PaySense for $185 mn

Payment and fintech company, PayU, is to acquire a controlling stake in digital credit platform PaySense and all its assets in a deal valued at $185 million.

As part of the transaction, PayU’s consumer lending business, LazyPay and PaySense, will merge their business operations to build a full-stack digital lending platform in the country.

“Additionally, PayU will inject a total of up to $200 million in the new enterprise in the form of equity capital; $65 million of the total amount will be immediately invested, while the balance corpus will be infused in the next 24 months to grow the loan book,” it said in a statement on Friday.

As part of the deal, Prashanth Ranganathan, the PaySense CEO, will lead PayU’s credit business in India as the CEO of the new enterprise. Ranganathan will continue to retain a stake in the merged enterprise, while all the other investors and shareholders will exit.

PaySense’s management team of technology and fintech experts will also become part of PayU’s credit team.

Set up in Mumbai in 2015, PaySense has assets under management of over Rs 500 crore. It has over 5.5 million registered customers, with loan disbursement of over Rs 1,100 crore.

Siddhartha Jajodia, Global Head of Credit, PayU said, “This merger is the next step in our journey, as we accelerate our vision for credit in India. We are delighted to welcome Prashanth and his team, as we integrate this fast-growing business and build a full-stack digital lending platform aligned with PayU’s overall plan of orchestrating a broader fintech ecosystem in the region.”