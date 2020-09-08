Info-tech

Fintech start-up Recordent secures angel round

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

The credit and payment reporting platform will use the funds to expand its team strength and acquire more users

Recordent has raised an undisclosed capital in an angel round, which the tech-enabled credit and payment reporting platform will invest for technology and product development.

Recordent will also use the funds to expand its team strength and acquire more users, it company said in a statement.

“The funding will help us to strengthen our commitment to support MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) with the most challenging situation of collecting dues and payments,” Winny Patro, Co-founder and CEO at Recordent India said.

Hyderabad-headquartered Recordent is a technology-enabled platform that helps MSMEs to increase their business efficiency through collection of dues. The company was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Harish Mamtani, Founder and Winny Patro, Co-founder and CEO.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.