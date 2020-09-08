Fintech start-up Recordent secures angel round

Recordent has raised an undisclosed capital in an angel round, which the tech-enabled credit and payment reporting platform will invest for technology and product development.

Recordent will also use the funds to expand its team strength and acquire more users, it company said in a statement.

“The funding will help us to strengthen our commitment to support MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) with the most challenging situation of collecting dues and payments,” Winny Patro, Co-founder and CEO at Recordent India said.

Hyderabad-headquartered Recordent is a technology-enabled platform that helps MSMEs to increase their business efficiency through collection of dues. The company was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Harish Mamtani, Founder and Winny Patro, Co-founder and CEO.