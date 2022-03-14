First design engineering skill training scheme dsynXPO goes live

An online platform dsynXPO — meant to provide design engineering skill training to engineering students during their college days — has gone live.

The platform has been developed and implemented by start-up iNCAETEK in association with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

This is a scheme created to bridge the divide between technical education and industry. The scheme is expected to be particularly beneficial to students in the mechanical engineering stream in 145 colleges under the university.

KSIDC will take the initiative in connecting experts in industry to this platform.

At present, no engineering college in the country under the AICTE provides design engineering skills to engineering students at the degree level, a statement said.

The design engineering skill training programme titled ‘De-XO Industry-Academia Connect’ is the first of its kind in India. There is a severe dearth of design engineers in a variety of sectors including automobile, defence, industrial machinery, and agro-medical-domestic sectors. The technological university is aiming to provide students NSQF Level-7 design expertise along with their graduation, and to utilize it in their education and career.

The dsynXPO has been developed by iNCAETEK, a KSIDC seed-funded start-up, which has over 10 years of expertise in design engineering. iNCAETEK has been further funded by KSIDC for its scale-up activities through dsynXPO.

iNCAETEK functions as a skill knowledge partner of the AICTE, and the Skill Development Council across India. It also provides skills training for a number of institutions including the Kerala Academy for Skill Excellence. It was the AICTE recognition that opened the doors for iNCAETEK to the technological university.

Students registering for the training programme have four-stage training. The key component is a 3D projection gallery of the product design. This platform enables companies to identify engineers who have the requisite skill sets and to acquire the product designs that are displayed. This will also enable e-learning internship and project incubation design on a single platform as per the curriculum of the technological university.