Flipkart allots $28 million in fresh funding to PhonePe

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Flipkart has pumped $28 million into the Walmart-owned fintech entity, PhonePe, in a fresh funding round, according to regulatory filings made in Singapore.
The investment comes after it raised Rs 585.66 crore from its Singapore-based holding entity four months ago.
The recent infusion of funds from Flipkart takes the total funding for PhonePe to $928 million till date, and the Flipkart marketplace to $1.88 billion.
The investment was made last week by Flipkart Pvt Ltd, PhonePe’s holding company, in which Walmart owns a majority stake.
Flipkart had also invested $56 million in its fintech arm last November.
PhonePe is planning to expand its portfolio by increasing its offerings across categories such as insurance and mutual funds, besides exploring newer categories for extending loans, according to previous reports.
The Bengaluru-based fintech entity is also mulling over the addition of more merchants/ partners for its ATM (cash withdrawal) services, to increase its offline reach.
PhonePe rolled out its ATM service in February across 5 lakh offline shops in 300 cities pan-India. It has said that it plans to roll out the service to 2 million shops by the year-end.
PhonePe’s competitors in the e-commerce space include Google Pay and Paytm. PhonePe competes with Paytm across most categories. It has 7.6-crore monthly active users, with 55 crore transactions carried out every month, according to reports.
The company’s annualised total payment value run rate is $170 billion. It earns revenue through transaction fees (and distribution charges) on products sold across the platform and advertisement revenues, among others.
PhonePe had recorded losses of Rs 1,907 crore during FY2019, according to an Entracker report. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sameer Nigam, recently said the company expected to turn profitable by 2022 and go public in 2023.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...