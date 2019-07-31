Flipkart launches initiative to bring indigenous artisans products on its platform

E-commerce company Flipkart on Wednesday launched ‘Samarth’, an initiative to bring weavers, artisans and makers of handicrafts to its platform.

Flipkart claimed that this initiative could give such communities access to its Indian customer base of over 150 million. Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs, launched this initiative along with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart Samarth will support such artisans, weavers, etc, by on-boarding them and helping them in the process of selling on the internet. This includes support for cataloguing, account management, seller support, and warehousing support.

“The Indian e-commerce market will exceed $100 billion by 2022. According to some estimates, e-commerce can potentially create one million-plus jobs in the next couple of years,” Thakur said.

Interestingly, Flipkart’s rival Amazon had earlier partnered with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to sell products made by tribal communities. The company also recently announced the availability of these products on its global marketplace.

Flipkart said it is in discussions with five to seven Indian States, including Himachal Pradesh, with regard to this initiative. However, the company did not reveal the other States it is talking to. The company also plans to eventually sell these products in the international market.