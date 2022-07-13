Flipkart and CarDekho enter into a strategic partnership

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Girnarsoft, the parent company of auto search and discovery platforms CarDekho and BikeDekho, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer automobile marketplace experience to Flipkart customers.

Under this partnership, innovative tools, selections and automobile content such as detailed specs, prices, comparisons and more would be made available on the Flipkart app and mobile website through the microsite developed for this purpose.

Flipkart is strengthening its focus on the auto category, which currently covers accessories, select auto services, automobile spare parts and insurance options. This collaboration with Girnarsoft is said to help its users to make informed auto decisions aided by search, research and comparisons.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice-President - Monetisation, Flipkart, said, “With over 400 million users on Flipkart, we are able to draw a deep understanding of their journeys. Our association with Girnarsoft will provide our customers with greater choices and selection in the auto category, as they go through their car and two-wheeler explorations. Users will be able to discover and learn more about the vehicle of their choice.”

Mayank Jain, CEO - New Auto Business, Girnarsoft, said, “This partnership with Flipkart allows us to offer our proprietary auto search and discovery services to a new and larger set of audiences in the country. Flipkart’s reach and our strength in auto-tech solutions together will enable seamless vehicle discovery, research and buying experience for these users. This partnership takes us closer to CarDekho’s vision of disrupting the personal mobility space in India.”