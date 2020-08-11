Focus Edumatics harnessing potential of BPO promotion scheme

Focus Edumatics, a knowledge process outsourcing company, has reported a five-fold increase in its team size from 400 to 2,000

in cities like Coimbatore and Mohali.

The company caters the needs of K-12 students of the US through online tuition services by providing a platform for students and teachers to connect, besides helping clients with innovative and appropriate e-learning solutions.

Focus Edumatics has affirmed that its association with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) not only enabled it to expand its operations in Coimbatore but led to massive employment generation as well.

It has added more than 1,000 employees at its four centres in the city and close to 44 per cent of its workforce are women.

The company’s President and CEO UK Rana said the implementation of STPI’s IBPS (India BPO Promotion Scheme) helped harness the true potential and strengthen operations in tier-II cities.

“The process of IBPS is well-defined to foster an enabling IT/ITeS ecosystem in smaller towns and cities,” Rana added.

The scheme provides financial assistance of up to 50 per cent of the total expenditure (Capital / Operational) incurred on permissible items, with an upper ceiling of ₹1 lakh per BPO/ITeS seat. Special incentives are also provided to units that employ women and specially-abled persons and for partnership with local entrepreneurs.

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, said the scheme helped provide career opportunities to youngsters in and around their hometowns. “Talent is omni-present; the need is in being able to explore it,” he said.

.