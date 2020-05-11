Free Mac app ‘Meeter’ makes it easy for users to join online conference calls

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Meeter, a free Mac app, aims to help users join Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet scheduled meetings right from the macOS menu bar. This will help users join scheduled calls by fetching information from the macOS Calendar app, Wccftech reported.
The project collaboration and task management app also helps users with a quick call list and speed dial so that users can dial contacts that are not in their contact list.
Currently, Meeter supports conference calling services including Zoom, Google Meet/Hangouts, Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Jitsi, Amazon Chime, GoToMeeting, and Ring Central.
The app will give best results if the calendar service such as Google Calendar or Microsoft Exchange are added to the macOS Calendar app, as per the Wccftech report.
The developer of the app maintained that new features will be added to the task management app over time. The new features will likely include support for call URLs and third-party calendar apps like Fantastical.
Another striking feature of this app is that it is completely ad-free and it does not require users to sign-up or share any information. The report revealed that the developer is planning to make Meeter a paid app within the next few weeks.
The app is available in the Mac App Store for free so far.
