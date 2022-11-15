With the Winter Session of Parliament around the corner, the much-promised draft of the freshly crafted Data Protection Bill is likely to be released in the coming days.

While there was a buzz about an official briefing on the bill on Wednesday, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday that the new law would put an end to the misuse of customer data and that violators would face punitive action under the rule.

Sharing his response to Google’s settlement of an investigation, which outlines how the internet giant misled users and continued tracking their location even after they had opted out of the location tracking system, the Minister tweeted: “This type of misuse of customer data violates privacy. India’s Digita Data Protection Bill will put a stop to this and ensure that any platform or intermediary that does this will face punitive and financial consequences.”

The government in August withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha and said it will come out with a “set of fresh legislation” that will fit into the comprehensive legal framework.