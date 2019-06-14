Info-tech

Freshworks to recruit through 12-hour hackathon

Freshworks, a US-based firm that provides customer engagement software to businesses, will hold a hackathon to hire engineers for its new facility in Hyderabad.

The recruits will also be considered for its offices in Chennai and Bengaluru. Freshworks has tied up with tech start-up incubator T-Hub to organise the 12-hour Hack2Hire event on June 23.

“The participants will be asked to develop applications using Artificial Intelligence, computer vision and data analytics on a SaaS Platform,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said. “The selected candidates will stand a chance to be hired by the US firm. They will get placed either in Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru,” he said.

