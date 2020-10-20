From Dark Mode to multi-account support, here’s what’s new with Google Smart Displays

Google is adding a range of new features as part of a new visual experience on Google Smart Displays.

“We’re introducing a brand new experience that builds on the smarts of Google and visual capabilities of Smart Displays,” Google announced in an official blog post.

The tech giant is bringing the Dark Mode feature to its Smart Displays as part of this new experience.

The new visual layout will also have a “Home control” page to allow users to manage all their connected devices across their home, and a “Your morning” page which will evolve to reflect the time of the day to pages such as “Your afternoon” and “Your evening”.

The morning page, for instance, will display things such as the user’s first meeting, morning news and a glance at the weather ahead. Google is also adding a ‘Sunrise Alarm’ to displays which will gradually increase the brightness of the screen 30 minutes before the alarm goes off.

The revamped visual experience will also have a “Media” page which will suggest videos or shows including from platforms such as Disney+, Netflix, YouTube TV and Spotify.

It will also be adding support for Zoom to assistant-enabled Smart Displays later this year.

Meeting options

Users can start a new meeting or call their family members from their selected platform using the “Communicate” page.

“Meet on Nest Hub Max will now auto-frame to keep the camera centred on you if you move around,” Google added.

Users will also be able to customise how Meet looks on their Smart Display starting later this year.

“We’ve also added new menu options to give you the ability to cancel and reschedule Meet meetings right from your Smart Displays, and you can even send a message to let others know if you need to find a new time or if you’re running late,” Google added.

Users can check out more features available on the Smart Displays from the “Discover” page.

Google Assistant

Google will now let users manage multiple accounts on Google Assistant devices in one place.

“This is now supported on Assistant-enabled devices where you can access your Calendar, like phones (Android and iOS), shared devices such as smart speakers and Smart Displays, and for Google Workspace users enrolled in the Google Assistant Beta Program,” it said.