FSS forays into Canada in partnership with Everlink

Payments technology company Financial Software and Systems (FSS) on Monday announced its foray into Canada through a strategic partnership with the country's second largest payments solutions provider, Everlink Payment Services.

In a statement, FSS said it was chosen as the replacement for Everlink’s legacy card issuance infrastructure to better respond to the needs of the market, with deployment scheduled to go live in the fourth quarter of this year.

Under the scope of the partnership, FSS would implement its Unified Card Management System to manage debit and prepaid cards issuance from a single platform and also support transaction processing and programmes for prepaid cards, bringing significant scale efficiencies.

“The Canadian market relies heavily on card spending and is digitising rapidly. It is a market where FSS is deeply committed to work with partners such as Everlink to help revolutionise customer digital experiences,” Nagaraj V Mylandla, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of FSS was quoted in the statement as saying.

FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions, including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. The Chennai-headquartered company offers services across North America, the UK/ Europe, West Asia/ Africa, and APAC.

“We identified FSS as a partner in this critical transformation journey for its expertise in managing complex large-scale migration projects, its modern state-of-the-art solution, and most importantly, the approach, flexibility, and the willingness of their team to work with Everlink,” the statement quoted Mark Ripplinger, President and CEO of Everlink, as saying.