Future Retail, Amazon sign pact to expand customer base

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and Amazon India have entered into long-term business agreements to expand the reach of FRL stores and consumer brands through the latter’s marketplace.

Currently, FRL attracts over 350 million footfalls across its retail network, and Amazon India’s marketplace will enable it to reach a wider customer base, said the companies.

Under the deal, Amazon India will become the authorised online sales channel for FRL stores. FRL will list on the Amazon Prime Now programme, allowing customers to get food, grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It will soon list stores such as Big Bazaar and Foodhall in more cites on the Amazon India marketplace. FRL will augment existing store-infrastructure at its retail outlets for facilitating seamless packaging and pick-up of products ordered online. The company and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores.

“Amazon and Future Retail share the common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner,” said Kishore Biyani, CMD, FRL. “This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price.”

Future Consumer deal

Future Consumer Ltd has also inked a deal with Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd for the distribution of its portfolio of brands online.

The company has brands and products in multiple categories in the food, home care, and personal care and beauty space.