Gamerji selected for Qatar Sports Tech’s accelerator programme

Updated on January 17, 2020

Gamerji, a start-up that offers an e-sports tournament platform, has been selected by Qatar Sports Tech for its accelerator programme .

Qatar Sports Tech runs an accelerator programme for start-ups that use technology to reshape the sports industry.

As part of the programme, Qatar Sports Tech will invest $150,000 in Gamerji and incubate the company, while also creating a base in Qatar, thereby, opening up opportunities in the West Asian market, the company said. Gamerji counts around 1,20,000 gamers on its platform.

Published on January 17, 2020
