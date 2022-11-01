Games24X7, an online gaming unicorn is launching its fund Games24X7 Ventures, with a corpus of over ₹400 crore in the next five years. It is aimed at supporting early-stage start-ups at the intersection of technology and interactive entertainment space in India.

Through this fund, Games24x7 will focus on partnering with entrepreneurs having aspirations to innovate and build disruptive ventures, particularly in transformational categories, including online gaming, digital marketing, digital content, sports tech, eSports, blockchain technology, and analytics.

The initiative aims to provide early-stage start-ups guidance and mentorship to accelerate their growth and develop disruptive solutions for realising the Digital India mission. The investments will focus on partnering with start-ups having synergies with Games24x7’s core business areas.

“India is witnessing a tremendous spurt of entrepreneurial action in the Consumer Internet space. We believe that we are very well positioned to support early-stage companies beyond just capital,” said Trivikraman Thampy, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO.

Games24x7’s ROI-focused mindset, intense customer focus, and scientific operating methodology of scaling topline while preserving sound unit economics would be beneficial in partnering with founders building hyper-growth companies which will endure, he added.

Aimed at leveraging the opportunity to develop an ecosystem of high-tech innovation and making India a global technology hub, the collaborations with start-ups, will also see Games24x7 supporting them with organizational capabilities beyond just financial assistance, said the company.

Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, Games24x7 said “We have launched this fund to foster India’s entrepreneurial and deep-tech ecosystem. With Games24x7 Innovation Fund, we strive to be a catalyst in the growing start-up community which offers a perfect amalgamation of unique ideas, disruptive business models, and new innovative technologies.”