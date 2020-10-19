Genius Quiz App raises $2 million from 50 Indian, US angel investors

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Genius Quiz App, a quiz-based learning platform started by Housing.com co-founder Advitiya Sharma, has raised $2 million in an angel round from 50 Indian and US investors, including WhatsApp India CEO Abhijit Bose. Further, the firm is looking to raise another $5-8 million in venture capital funding or Series A in the next 12 months.
Serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah (also CEO of Cred), Freecharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, Proptiger CEO Dhruv Agarwal, MMOne Online CEO Justin Sway, Cvent co-founder Dan Lapus and Let’s Venture President Nimish Kampani also invested in the angel round. Former Snapdeal Vice-President Gaurav Gupta, former AWS India Managing Director Bikram Bedi and Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam were also part of the funding, Sharma told BusinessLine.
Two institutional investors — Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP — were also part of the round.
Also Read: Post Housing.com, Advitiya set for his next ‘disruptive’ venture
In 2016, Advitiya Sharma quit Housing.com to start Genius Teacher, in a bid to transform education into a learning adventure.
“We have raised this investment from marquee investors during these Covid times, and now our focus would be growing the application as quickly as possible. We will utilise the funds for product innovations such as live quizzing and to grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months. Our mission is to make the company the Netflix of education in India,” Genius Teacher Founder Sharma said.
“We are already getting a lot of in-bound interest from investment funds and with the capability of the team we would be able to achieve all the milestones we have set for ourselves. We would look at raising further funding of about $5-8 million in the next one year or so.”
An AI-based learning platform, Genius Teacher has 5,000 quizzes, 10,000 personalised videos for children, supports over 10 curricula and offers scholarships and internships with companies such as WhatsApp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Singapore University and Indian Institute of Technology Madras) among others.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...