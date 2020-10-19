Genius Quiz App raises $2 million from 50 Indian, US angel investors

Genius Quiz App, a quiz-based learning platform started by Housing.com co-founder Advitiya Sharma, has raised $2 million in an angel round from 50 Indian and US investors, including WhatsApp India CEO Abhijit Bose. Further, the firm is looking to raise another $5-8 million in venture capital funding or Series A in the next 12 months.

Serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah (also CEO of Cred), Freecharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, Proptiger CEO Dhruv Agarwal, MMOne Online CEO Justin Sway, Cvent co-founder Dan Lapus and Let’s Venture President Nimish Kampani also invested in the angel round. Former Snapdeal Vice-President Gaurav Gupta, former AWS India Managing Director Bikram Bedi and Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam were also part of the funding, Sharma told BusinessLine.

Two institutional investors — Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP — were also part of the round.

In 2016, Advitiya Sharma quit Housing.com to start Genius Teacher, in a bid to transform education into a learning adventure.

“We have raised this investment from marquee investors during these Covid times, and now our focus would be growing the application as quickly as possible. We will utilise the funds for product innovations such as live quizzing and to grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months. Our mission is to make the company the Netflix of education in India,” Genius Teacher Founder Sharma said.

“We are already getting a lot of in-bound interest from investment funds and with the capability of the team we would be able to achieve all the milestones we have set for ourselves. We would look at raising further funding of about $5-8 million in the next one year or so.”

An AI-based learning platform, Genius Teacher has 5,000 quizzes, 10,000 personalised videos for children, supports over 10 curricula and offers scholarships and internships with companies such as WhatsApp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Singapore University and Indian Institute of Technology Madras) among others.