Geopolitical situation, security to boost Nokia mobile business in India: HMD Global

HMD Global, which sells Nokia phones, on Wednesday said the geopolitical situation backed by the security features of its devices will boost the company's business in India.

HMD Global vice president Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said the company has doubled its enterprise business in India.

"The geopolitical situation is changing quite impactfully, I would say in the last few months in India. People are giving more weightage not only to hardware specification, but more and more consumers are looking at having security on their phones," Kochhar said while announcing the launch of new Nokia smartphones.

The company has launched Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

The two models of Nokia 5.4 smartphone will start selling on its website and Flipkart for ₹13,999 and ₹15,499, respectively, from February 17, while Nokia 3.4 will be sold on Amazon for ₹11,999 from February 20.

The company will sell Nokia Power Earbuds for ₹3,599 from February 17 on its website and Amazon.

"We bring pure Android for our fans. We provide monthly security updates for our fans for three years. With this geopolitical situation coming, this issue came to the forefront. Not only after the geopolitical situation, after the pandemic set in, people were doing a lot more on their devices," Kochhar said.

OS upgrade

He said that people don't want to change their devices frequently and Nokia provides operating system updates which resolve issues of slowing of devices, hanging of phones, among others.

"Consumers are forced to change their devices because of devices hanging up, slowing down. We are saying to our consumers that you don't need to do it because we are going to give an upgrade on OS. The device will become a new device and it can be used for a longer duration," Kochhar noted.

He said that Nokia is manufacturing all phones in India through its partners.

"For Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4, we are working with Indian partners in Noida," Kochhar added.

He said the company is also looking to increase the number of components locally.

"The demand has been resilient. We are expecting significant growth in 2021. As of now we are manufacturing and selling lakhs of phones every month. We have doubled our business in the enterprise because of our proposition. We have 20 devices which are enterprise recommended. We have doubled our business in India and globally in this space," Kochhar said.