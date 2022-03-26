Global mobile games market generated $6.6 billion from player spending in February: Report

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.6 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in February 2022, according to data from Sensor Tower.

As per Sensor Tower, the revenue generated from player spending in terms of the global mobile games market decreased 7.6 per cent year-over-year in February 2022.

The top market for global revenue in February 2022 was the United States, which generated $1.9 billion, or 28.6 per cent of the total player spending worldwide.

Japan ranked second in terms of revenue at 18.8 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at approximately 17 per cent.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide during the month with approximately $225 million in player spending. Around 95.2 per cent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2.5 per cent from Taiwan while Thailand contributed approximately one per cent.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide for the month with $205.2 million in gross revenue.

China accounted for about 64.2 per cent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue, where it has been localised as Game For Peace, followed by 7.7 pe rcent from the United States.

Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the next top-grossing game was, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Roblox from Roblox Corporation.