Global online games revenue to touch $17.8 bn by 2024

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Online gaming is morphing into one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the world, bringing in billions of dollars in profit.
Online games represent the second-largest revenue generator in the gaming market. According to research by GoldenCasinoNews.com, this segment of the gaming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1 per cent and reach $17.8 billion profit by 2024.
The online games segment refers to multi-player internet gaming as well as casual and social gaming that can be played directly in the net browser or via applications that need to be installed. This part of the gaming market covers subscription-based games such as World of Warcraft, as well as free-to-play games with in-game buys for additional premium content or functionalities such as Fortnite.
In 2019, revenue in the online games segment touched $16.9 billion. A chunk of that amount, or $4.2 billion, was generated in China. The US was the second-largest online gaming revenue generator last year, with profit of $3.5 billion. With income of $2.8 billion, Japan placed third, followed by South Korea and the UK. GoldenCasinoNews.com’s research has the same ranking in the mobile games segment.
The statistics show that the number of online game users worldwide has increased by almost a million during the last three years. In 2019, there were 829 million players globally, with the average revenue per user at $19.54. According to recent surveys, user penetration is expected to hit 13 per cent by 2024, and result in one billion online game players globally.
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...