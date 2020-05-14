Info-tech

Global Startup Ecosystem Report: Startup Genome to add success stories of Hyderabad’s start-ups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

US-based Startup Genome will showcase the success stories of Hyderabad’s notable start-ups in its 2020 edition of the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER).

“The report will also provide timely insights into the impact of Covid-19 on start-up ecosystems globally,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO of start-up incubator T-Hub.

With more than 100 clients in 38 countries across five continents, Startup Genome is a leading research and policy advisory organisation for governments that focus on promoting start-up ecosystems.

“Through Startup Genome, T-Hub joins as a global member network of the start-up ecosystem to support growth for start-ups everywhere,” he said.

“We are proud to feature this growing ecosystem in the GSER and to help the community gain more global exposure as a leading Indian tech hub,” said JF Gauthier, founder and CEO, Startup Genome.

