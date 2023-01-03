Gmail or Google Mail, the widely used email service app, has a useful Availability Status feature that help others know if one is available on the other side of the screen or not.
Gmail users can pick from three listed options — Active or Automatic, Do Not Disturb, Away. One can also set a custom status. These options are available both for Android and iOS. One glitch with the feature is that not everyone can see a person’s Availability Status. Someone who has accepted a chat invite from you can see your status.
Change availability status in a few steps
- Open the Gmail app on your Android or iOS device.
- Tap on Menu option at the top left corner of the app.
- Tap the Down arrow at the top of the app next to the status indicator.
- Now, set any one of the three options — Automatic, Do not disturb, or away.
Google lets you set illustrations to contacts for Android
