GoDaddy to manage .IN after acquiring Neustar’s registry business

GoDaddy Inc. is acquiring Neustar Inc’s registry business for an undisclosed amount. Neustar Registry business includes an extensive portfolio of top-level domains (TLD), including .biz, .co, .in, .nyc and .us, and supports more than 215 TLDs and approximately 12 million domains. This includes its Managed Registry Services business that provides end-to-end registry management for over 130 brand TLDs and 70 generic TLDs. Neustar had won the mandate to manage the .in registry from NIXI last year.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nikhil Arora Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India., said, “GoDaddy’s acquisition of Neustar’s Registry business furthers our commitment to investing in the infrastructure of the internet to foster innovation and deliver great end-user experiences punctuated by speed, security and availability. GoDaddy has a strong history of collaboration with NIXI to support the growth of the .IN domain name and we’re committed to helping it grow in the years to come. Now more than ever small businesses and entrepreneurs in India need a strong online presence and GoDaddy is focused on helping them with the best possible choices for domain names.”

The new service will be called GoDaddy Registry and will be led by Nicolai Bezsonoff, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neustar’s Registry business.