Google adds new Covid-19 related travel planning features

Google will be tweaking its trip planner along with Google Search to help people better plan their trips amid Covid-19.

Users will be able to see travel advisories and restrictions pertaining to their destinations on Google Search moving forward.

“When you search on Google for information like hotels, flights or things to do, you already see when there’s a Covid-19 travel advisory or restriction for your destination,” Google explained in an official blog post.

The tech giant had recently introduced new alerts on Google maps that will notify users about Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions along their route.

“As restrictions and advisories begin to lift, we’re adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search,” Google said.

Additionally, starting next week users will also be able to see “the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week.”

It will also be adding new features to its google.com/travel section. Users will be able to see trendlines for hotel and flight availability on the site with links to additional local resources including the number of cases at the destination.

It will also be adding a new feature to help users filter listings to see only those properties that have free cancellation policies.

Google will continue to provide more information and updates regarding travel planning amid the pandemic, it said.