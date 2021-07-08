Google adds new RSVP options on Google Calendar to facilitate a hybrid workplace

Google is introducing new RSVP options on Google Calendar to let users indicate whether they will be joining a meeting virtually or in person.

“To make Google Calendar more flexible in the hybrid workplace, we’re introducing new RSVP options for Calendar invitations. With this update, you can indicate how you plan to join a meeting – in the meeting room, or virtually,” Google said in a blog post.

When a user wants to RSVP yes to a meeting, they will see two other options apart from ‘Yes’ on Google Calendar. The options will read ‘Yes, in a meeting room’ and ‘Yes, joining virtually.’

Both the organiser and guests will be able to see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail.

“This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly,” the tech giant said.

Users should further note that if they select the new RSVP options, the join method details (e.g. “joining virtually”) are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

Where to find it

The new RSVP options will initially be available on Google Calendar. The tech giant will also be rolling it out to calendar invitations in Gmail soon.

“We’ll announce on the Workspace Updates blog when it’s available,” Google said.

There is no admin control for the feature.

The feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Recently, Google also announced a new feature that will suggest group chats to people based on their meetings in Google Calendar.

Users will get suggestions for group chats when they are meeting with multiple people. The feature is meant to further enable users to share information and files, and facilitate communication across Calendar meetings and in Chat.