Google announces a range of safety features and technologies across platforms

Google, at its annual conference Google I/O 2021 has announced a range of new technologies and features across platforms aimed at privacy and safety.
This includes new safety features for Search, Photos and new technologies for Android.
The tech giant has introduced a new quick delete option in Search which will delete the last 15 minutes of a user’s Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu.
In Google Photos, it will be introducing a new Locked Folder. It is a passcode-protected space where users can safely store select photos. This feature is coming to Google Pixels first and will be rolled out to more Android devices throughout the year.
It has also announced a range of new enhancements to its Password Manager tool which is built directly into Chrome, Android and most recently iOS.
It will launch a new tool that will make it easy for users to import passwords from other password managers. Updates also include deeper integrations with Chrome and Android to let users easily fill their passwords across sites and apps, regardless of the device, be it desktop or on mobile.
It will also introduce Password Alerts that automatically warn a user if Google detects that one of their saved passwords has been compromised via a third-party breach. Users can also leverage a new feature that lets them fix compromised passwords in Chrome with a simple tap.
“For supported sites and apps, whenever Password Manager finds a password that may have been compromised, you’ll see a "change password" button from Assistant. When you tap the button, the Assistant will not only navigate to the site but also go through the entire process of changing your password,” Google said.
This feature is available on Android devices and will be rolling out to more sites and apps in the future.
It will also be introducing new transparency and permission features on its new OS, Android 12.
This includes a Privacy Dashboard, indicators for camera or microphone that are in use, as well as easy toggles to disable access to both across their device. Users will also be able to choose to share their approximate location with an app instead of a precise one.
