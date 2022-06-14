Google announces accelerator program for women-led startups in India 

Mumbai, June 14 Google has announced the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program aimed to help women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience.

The program has been launched keeping in mind the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in India including fundraising, hiring and many others.

“In the course of conversations we had with several women founders, we realised that several aspects of the life of an entrepreneur - such as pitching, tapping networks, seeking out mentors - are significantly tougher for women as compared to their male counterparts, for reasons of cultural conditioning as well as lack of role models,” Google said in a blog post.

The inaugural batch of Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program will accept up to 20 women-founded/co-founded startups in India, including startups at the MVP stage. It will support them through a three-month program.

Focus on mentorship

“The program will place special focus on areas like access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for female founders,” Google said.

Additionally, the curriculum will also include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders.

“This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career - with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful,” it said.

Startups founded/co-founded by women can now apply to be part of the program. Applications will remain open till July 10 2022.